MTN Nigeria has directed its workers to stay at home in view of the ongoing attacks against South African companies operating in Nigeria.

The telecom company also directed all its stores and service centres to be closed as a precaution until further notice.

A spokesperson in the company confirmed to newsmen that none of them went to work today as some of their facilities were attacked on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The company said it would continue to provide uninterrupted services as it was concerned about the safety and security of its customers, members of staff and partners.

It was gathered that security operatives stood guard at the head office of the company on Wednesday to avert the destruction of the company’s property.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said the company was against all forms violence and xenophobia against people.

“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence. We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society,” he added.