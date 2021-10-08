MTN appoints head of digital, fintech division

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Adekunle Awobodu as its new Chief Financial Officer for Digital and Fintech team.

“We are thrilled that Kunle has joined the dynamic DigiFin team and look forward to what we know will be a valuable contribution,” says MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer, Serigne Dioum.

A statement on Thursday by MTN said Kunle is a seasoned business and finance professional who has spent most of his career at MTN, including serving as CFO for MTN Nigeria and for the MTN Irancell joint ventures.

“As CFO for Digital and Fintech, effective 15 September 2021, Kunle’s responsibilities include ensuring the growth of these platforms in line with the Group’s strategic intent – Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress”, the statement said.