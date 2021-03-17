



The United States of America (USA) based International Vocational Education and Training Association (IVETA) has lauded the federal government’s foresight in endorsing the ‘Handbook of Skills Acquisition, Training and Empowerment Programme’ for tertiary institutions, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), military and other security agencies as well as for general entrepreneurial studies.

Regional vice president, East and West Africa of IVETA, Mr Sorumu Igberadja, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, assured that he would popularise the book globally.

The association is the umbrella body of all institutions, corporate organisations, individuals and other entities connected with technical, vocational education and training programmes worldwide.

While congratulating the author of the book, Dr. Benjamin Onoriode Irikefe for the endorsement by the Nigerian Educational Research Development Council (NERDC), he said that the association had over the years, monitored its unwavering efforts in the training of Nigerians.

He reiterated its readiness to partner with the author to promote skills acquisition, training and empowerment, adding that he would propagate the content of the book to the relevant stakeholders across the world.





Dr Irikefe was the statement chairman at the first ‘Presidential Retreat on National Security in 2001 and a member of the Presidential Panel on National Security from October, 2001 to December, 2002. He also worked under the defunct General Godwin Abbe-led Presidential Committee on Amnesty in 2010.

The second edition of the book chronicles the author’s over 28 years’ involvement in the training and management of non-militant, restive and ex-militant youths and persons.

He had researched on community safety, illegal arms trafficking, oil pipeline vandalisation, illegal bunkering, corporate social responsibility, thuggery, political violence, youth restiveness, militancy terrorism, armed banditry, oil and gas assets protection, herdsmen and farmers’ conflicts, youth empowerment and among others.

His works also brought to fore the need for the resettlement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of insurgency- devastated territories and for the federal government to explore the Sambisa forest for tourism and other related activities through his renowned ‘Sambisa Declaration” of 2019.

It highlighted the benefits of skills acquisition for the distressed and volatile members of the society by empowering them as a means of addressing the unemployment crisis in the country, as well as the effectiveness of mother tongue in training.

The book also revealed that skill acquisition training could be used to combat the menace of insecurity, pervasive poverty and destabilisation of the international system.