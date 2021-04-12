



Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) known as Doctors Without Borders said that 1,158 cases of measles were recorded within Maiduguri and environs within the past five months.

A statement on Monday by Mr Abdulkareem Yakubu, Borno Field Communication Officer of MSF, said that the cases were recorded from December 2020 to April 3, 2021.

According to the statement, Zabarmari, a village near Maiduguri, has the highest cases.

“So far a total of 1,158 children with measles have been recorded in Gwange Paediatric Hospital in Maiduguri.

“In response, MSF strengthened the hospitalisation capacity in both Gwange and Fori health facilities, increasing the number of beds from 65 to 105 in Gwange.





“MSF has also launched activities in partnership with the authorities in the town of Zabarmari, one of the most affected areas, which has an estimated population of 45,000 people including displaced families in host community,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu also said that the MSF Head of Mission, David Therond, spoke about discussions with other stakeholders for a vaccination campaign against the epidemic in Borno.

“Vaccination plan is still under discussion at state and federal levels with the ministry of health and the World Health Organisation,” Yakubu said.