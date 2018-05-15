The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), an international health volunteer group, said a total of 4, 207 persons were infected and treated of Cholera in northeast Bauchi and Yobe states.

MSF, in a statement from its Maiduguri office, said the 408 cases of Cholera were reported in Gashua, headquarters of Bade Local Government and Yobe third largest town.

“A total of 4,207 patients have been treated in MAC’s structures between March 19 and May 6,” the organisation said. It said the states health personnel supported by its teams supplied chlorinated water to average of 160 household per day in the two areas.

“We are still potentially in the early phases of the outbreak, given this region is regularly affected by serious and prolonged cholera epidemics,” MSF project coordinator, Miriam Harry, said in the statement issued in Maiduguri by the Field Communication Officer, Borno Office, Musa Yahaya.

He said the organisation has launched an oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting 125, 000 people. He said the outbreak is now under control with cases drastically reduced after launching an oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign. He said the OCV targets 125, 000 people. He said MSF with local health authorities aim to vaccinate over 600, 000 people in high risk areas.

“We launched a vaccination campaign on May 9, and within the first two days, MSF covered 269,107 people with a first dose of the oral vaccine,” he said.

More than 10,800 people were infected by Cholera in Bauchi in 2010 while over 16, 000 people were affected in 2014.