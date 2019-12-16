<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice-Chancellor of MountainTop University (MTU), Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayoola, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in vocational and technical education in order to tackle the scourge of unemployment bedevilling the nation.

He made this statement at a briefing to herald the maiden convocation of MTU, where 22 out of 120 students graduated with a First Class, 47 made Second Class Upper Division, 50 Second Class Lower and one obtained Third Class.

Ayoola described technical education as an important tool for national development and stressed that if the country must attain national development, vocational and technical education must be urgently fixed.

The VC disclosed that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would present the convocation lecture with the theme: “Future of Job and the World of Work: The need for graduates that are globally competitive “.

He emphasised that the university has produced graduates meant for both the Nigerian labour market and globally due to the institution’s vision to give qualitative education.

“The nation needs the best of graduates, those that have been roundly trained in knowledge, vocational skill and character, we cannot afford to have half-baked students and throw them into the labour market, he stated.

He said the challenges of industrialisation would persist until the problem of vocational and technical education was fixed.

”Nigeria must be serious with vocational and technical education to join the developed countries.

Prof Ayoola said that MTU is a faith-based institution and non- profit organisation with a rebait of 25 per cent discount for the staff of the university 50 per cent for Church members as well as scholarship scheme for indigent students.

”The fee is highly subsided as low as N260,000 with accommodation inclusive, most of their meals are provided he noted.”

He explained that the intention of the Chancellor, Dr. Daniel Olukoya was to make it free for indigent students to attend but was advised against it because of running cost and maintaining the quality of education, the institution had to charge a fee.

Ayoola added that students from the institution are assets as some of the graduates have gotten job offers even before they step into the Nigerian market.

”Any of the students who intended to lecture would be trained abroad to add more value as they see education as input variables to nation-building.

“We are proud to produce graduates that are needed for the Nigerian market, those that are trustworthy and savvy in their various fields this is a legacy we want to continue with,” he said.