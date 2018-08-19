Motorists traveling out of Lagos were stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for hours today, due to a tanker trailer that fell across the road.

Though the immediate cause of the accident could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, the incident affected the free flow of traffic.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was on the route, reports that it took about six hours for motorists to move from Berger Bus Stop to Mowe, a distance of about five kilometers.

The traffic started moving at Mowe long after the tanker trailer was cleared off the road around 1.30 pm, but by that time, a lot of travelers had been exhausted.