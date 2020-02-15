<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Kadri Hamzat has said that the recent decision of the state government to ban motorcycles and tricycles from the roads is not to punish anybody or restrict people from doing certain jobs, but it is to ensure that the lives of citizens that resides in Lagos is secured.

He stated this while speaking as a guest in a monitored television programme, ‘Politics Today’, stressing that the State Government would not reconsider its decision on the ban.

Hamzat said that the government made the decision after evaluating the rate of crime and accidents recorded in the state.





“The essence of this ban is to ensure that the lives of citizens that resides in Lagos is secured. It is not to punish anybody or restrict people from doing certain jobs but the reality is that people are dying, the security of our children is being compromised and the government must act,” he said.

Hamzat averred that the ban was in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Reform Law of 2012.

“It is a law that has been in existence since 2012, it was revised by the past administration in 2018. It is a law that has been there for nine to 10 years now.

“What this administration is doing is just to implement the law that the House of Assembly passed which must have been vigorously scrutinised,” he said.