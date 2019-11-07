<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives was yesterday divided over the motion to stop the conduct of examinations of post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Joint Admission Matriculation Board in the country’s higher institutions.

In a motion moved by Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC-Lagos), during the plenary session, the lawmakers debated for and against the requirements of the motion.

Kuye had asked the house to urge all higher institutions to stop the post UTME/JAMB screening examinations.

He also sought the house to mandate the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to call for a joint meeting of the Ministry of Education, JAMB and the National Universities Commission.

The mandate was to develop an acceptable standard of JAMB examinations in conformity with the requirements of academic institutions in the country.

The lawmaker said that JAMB, which was established in 1978, was saddled with the responsibility of conducting matriculation examinations for entry into tertiary institutions.

He argued that Nigerians paid monies to purchase the JAMB/UTME forms to qualify them to write the examinations to gain admission into higher institutions of their choice.

Supporting the motion, Rep. Benjamin Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA-Anambra), said that the post UTME examinations conducted by the universities was just to “exploit our children.”

Rep. Benjamin Kalu also said that there was need to stop the conduct of such examinations because the universities could not account for the utilisation of funds.

Kalu also said that the conduct of the post UTME test by schools was “casting aspersions on the integrity of JAMB.”

Speaking against the motion, Samuel Chinedu (PDP-Anambra), said that the post UTME/JAMB examinations complemented the actual JAMB examinations.

Also speaking against the test, Rep. Aniekan Umanah (PDP-Akwa Ibom) said that the universities were “exploiting the internal leakages on what JAMB is doing.”

The house, however, resolved that the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services interface with JAMB on the conduct of the post UTME/JAMB by higher institutions and report back within four weeks.