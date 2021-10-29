Mother, son arrested for stabbing neighbour to death in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested one Mary Ogbeifu and her physically challenged son who stabbed their 60-year-old neighbour, Iyabo Olasheinde, to death with a broken bottle at the Ojodu area of the state

The suspect, 35, and her 17-year-old son, Godwin, were arrested following a distress call received at the Ojodu-Abiodun divisional headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi explained that while Godwin Ogbeifu, who resides at Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu went to the compound of the deceased at Omolara street Yakoyo, he was sent away from the compound having been warned not to come to the compound before.

“On getting home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the said compound where the deceased was met within the compound.”

“While the mother was quarrelling with the deceased and demanding for the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who is deaf and dumb took a broken bottle which he brought with him and used it to stab the deceased on her neck,” he added

The Police PRO said that upon getting the distress call, the DPO of Ojodu-Abiodun, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade, mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the two suspects were promptly apprehended

He noted that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead. The corpse of the deceased has also been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.