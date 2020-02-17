<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A middle-aged woman simply identified as Pigha Koboye and her child have reportedly died after drinking some substance suspected to be sniper.

The incident happened in the creek town of Bomadi in Delta State.

Local sources said the deceased took the option of drinking sniper after the man who allegedly put her in the family way denied being responsible for the pregnancy.





“The girl was in her early twenties. She had complained that the man who got her pregnant denied that he was not the father of the child. So she decided to drink poison along with the child,” the source volunteered.

The source added that scores of residents besieged the Bomadi General Hospital to catch a glimpse of the bodies of mother and child, adding that they rained curses on the man who allegedly denied the pregnancy.