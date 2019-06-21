<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised the alarm over sale of fake employment forms of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Programme (HYPREP) in Ogoniland.

It revealed that some individuals in Ogoni communities were going about selling forms and deceiving unsuspecting members of the public with the promise of offering them jobs in HYPREP.

MOSOP, Friday in Port Harcourt, through its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, expressed surprise that the unscrupulous elements were claiming to be leaders and members of MOSOP, allegedly with the mandate to sell the HYPREP’s employment forms and coordinate the recruitment process for Ogoni people.

The umbrella organisation of Ogoni people said: “MOSOP completely dissociates itself from the fraudulent activities and calls on security agencies to quickly swing into action and arrest all the people who are engaging in any form of illegal sale, distribution and collection of forms or mobilisation of people for participation in the economic fraud.

“MOSOP also calls on Ogoni people and the general public not only to discountenance any information or invitation for collection of HYPREP’s employment forms, but to report anyone who engages in the acts to the security agencies. There is no such employment exercise for now. MOSOP has not been contacted or mandated to carry out such exercise on behalf of HYPREP.

“MOSOP is aware that the authorities of HYPREP are putting in place comprehensive strategic actions plan and more result- oriented process in the implementation of all aspects of the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), regarding the clean-up exercise in Ogoniland and will duly communicate the agency’s actions and programmes through relevant department to the public, as required, but not through unverifiable and fraudulent means.

“We reiterate our non-involvement in the sale, distribution of forms, collection of money for employment or dissemination of false information on alleged recruitment of staff or contractors on the clean-up exercise. It is a scam.”

MOSOP also assured that it would not renege in its responsibility of speaking for and protecting the interest of Ogoni people.

The umbrella organisation of Ogoni people also promised to continue to engage the leadership of HYPREP and government in ensuring that the proper things were done and the people and respective communities were fully involved in the clean-up.