The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People has raised an alarm over the spate of cult-related violence and killings in some communities in Ogoni land.

Mr Sunny Zorvah, Publicity Secretary of the organisation raised the concern in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

Zorvah said the crises, which started in Okwale community on Tuesday, degenerated and spread to two other communities; Taabaa and Nyokuru, all in Nyokhana district in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“MOSOP is pained over this unjustified attacks leading to the burning down of the residence of Com. Legborsi Pyagbara, the President of the movement in Nyokuru community.

“We are also distressed over reports of killing of four persons on Wednesday morning and razing down of the palace of His Highness, Chief Nule (Jnr) in Taaba community.

“On Tuesday, scores of person were killed while the residence of Chief Monday Abueh and others in Okwale community were invaded by cult gangs.

“This ugly situation demands an urgent and thorough intervention by the security agencies and the government,’’ he said.

Zorvah called on the Police and the special joint military task forces to quickly wade into the situation, fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.