



Mongolia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with the national tally remaining at 204, according to the country’s National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD).

Meanwhile, seven more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 139, the NCCD’s head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu said at a daily news conference on Saturday.





“We are fully prepared to receive Mongolian nationals who will return home from COVID-19-hit countries on chartered flights today,” said Nyamkhuu.

All the 204 confirmed cases in the country, including 11 foreigners, are imported ones, mostly from Russia. No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in the country so far.

On March 10, a French national tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mongolia.