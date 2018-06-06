Hundreds of supporters of a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ramalan Yero, on Wednesday besieged the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, the state capital.

Yero and three others are standing trial over an alleged case of fraud instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court presided over by Mr. Justice Muhammad Shuaibu had last week ordered that the former governor and three others be remanded in prison custody till 6th of June, 2018.

Those charged alongside the former governor were a former Chairman of the PDP in the state, Abubakar Gaya-Haruna, former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq and a former Minister of Power, Nuhu Somo Wya.

Yero was arraigned on three counts bothering on Conspiracy to commit a crime to wit directly taken possession of N700m contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering act; directly taken possession of N700m contrary section 18(d); cash transaction without passing through a financial institution.

The other three defendants were arraigned on an additional one count of cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

The supporters who displayed posters of the former governor besieged the court as early as 7am in solidarity with him.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as “free Ramalan Yero,” injustice is threat to democracy,” “from prison back to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. No more APC/El-Rufai by Zazzau Emirate Youth” and “APC is not the government of the people, APC is not the democratic government…”