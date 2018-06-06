A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted the former Governor of the state, Ramalan Yero bail, following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over alleged money laundering of N750m, campaign fund of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Shuaibu on Wednesday admitted the former governor to N1 million bail and two sureties in like sum, among whom must own a landed property in Kaduna state.

The judge also granted bail to the former Minister of state power, Nuhu Wya, former Kaduna state PDP chairman, Haruna Gaya and the former Secretary to Kaduna state government, Hamza Ishaq, all who are standing trial alongside Yero, in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

The former governor and the three other accused persons were on May 31, 2018, remanded in prison custody following the order of the judge, who later fixed Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 for hearing of the application for bail filed by their counsel, Yunus Ustaz.

During today’s sitting, the Prosecution Counsel expressed fear that the defeńdants are likely to jump bail if granted to them.

But after a long argument between both counsels, the presiding judge granted the accused person bail and ordered them to deposit their international passports to the court registrar.

The judge has adjourned the sitting till September 26, 2018, for hearing.