The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has applauded the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the confiscation of multi-million naira properties belonging to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, over money laundering.

Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, in a statement issued by Toyin Odofin, the group’s Media and Publication Officer, lamented the civil service system had so much compromised and despoiled to the extent that a lot of those in the senior cadre of workers in various sectors were looting and engaging in ludicrous speculative and dubious transactions for personal enrichment at the expense of the nation’s resources.

He expressed joy that the anti-graft agency had filed another motion to get an extended order to detain Maina, former Deputy Director with the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension (CIPPO), who was reportedly handed to the EFCC by the Department of State Services (DSS) last week after being arrested in an undisclosed hotel in Abuja.

Adeniran stressed: “Unless emphasis are placed on severity of punishment to certainty of mere detention criminal offender, winning the fight against corruption would remain a hallucination. Following different corruption cases in the country, corruption has been the major setback of our system, ranging from money laundering, fraudulent act, bribery, and internet fraudster, etc.