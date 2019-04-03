<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Monday Ubani, was, yesterday, rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after he collapsed in the detention facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Ubani and Senator Christopher Enai from Bayelsa State, were detained by the EFCC on March 19 for failing to produce chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Ngozi Olejeme, who they stood for as sureties.

Olejeme is facing a N6.4 billion fraud allegedly perpetrated while she was chairman of NSITF.

A member of Ubani’s family told newsmen that he (Ubani) collapsed in the EFCC detention facility on Tuesday morning after suffering severe dehydration and high blood pressure.

The family member said: “Ubani would have died today (yesterday) if some persons had not intervened and rushed him to the hospital after he collapsed in EFCC cell. It is very disheartening that the EFCC has chosen to continue to detain him despite a court order that instructed that he be released or be charged to court. We are begging well meaning Nigerians to appeal to the EFCC chairman to comply with court order and release Ubani.”