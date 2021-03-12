



Traditional rulers yesterday renewed their clamour for relevance with a request that 1999 Constitution as amended should be reviewed to include specific roles for them.

The monarchs, under the auspices of the National Traditional Council of Nigeria, accused the military regimes of Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi (rtd), Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) of relegating the traditional institution to the background with no constitutional role.

Chairman of the council and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said Ironsi’s 1966 Unitary Government Decree; Gowon’s and Obasanjo’s 1967 and 1976 Local Government Reforms Decrees, respectively, stripped traditional rulers of their powers and gave same to local government councils.

According to him, before the 1976 local government reforms, which stripped traditional rulers of their powers, Nigeria was at that time progressive, peaceful, decent and full of beautiful traditions and cultures.

The traditional rulers thereby called on the National Assembly Joint Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution to create roles for traditional rulers in matters involving religion, culture, security, justice and other ancillary matters.

The monarchs, in a memorandum presented yesterday to the Senate Constitution Review Committee by the Chairman, Coordinating Committee of the Council and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who represented the Sultan, blamed the government for neglecting the traditional rulers who would’ve helped to douse conflicts and ensure criminals have no hiding place.

The memo said: ”Currently, traditional rulers do not have the constitutional or other legal backings to perform effectively as they are not even mentioned in 1999 Constitution. This is a great departure from all earlier constitutions that recognised them, and even gave them some functions to perform.

”Constitutionally and protocol wise, traditional rulers are relegated to the ‘background. However, the colonialists needed them to consolidate their indirect rule, the politicians needed them to stabilise their governments and the military needed them to gain acceptance. All the respective levels of governments needed them to maintain peace and security; as traditional rulers were always at hand to douse conflict that the police, the military and the government officials could not contain.





”Traditional rulers should be accorded specific responsibilities for conflict and security management in their domains. This involvement, devoid of partisanship, would enable active participation of traditional institutions in matters pertaining to the maintenance of peace and security in their communities.”

The royal fathers also sought to be involved in the recruitment into the police, army and other security agencies to help eliminate the possible recruitment of miscreants into the security forces.

”This could be done by integrating traditional rulers into the screening process to ensure that officers and recruits are of good character. The official involvement of traditional rulers (particularly the districts, village and wards heads under the supervision of the kings, emirs and chiefs) in security matters will ensure that bad eggs do not find hiding places in their localities since new faces in the community will easily be detected and investigated.

”The constitutional provision should provide for states to enact state laws to cater for specific peculiar matters relating to traditional rulers in the respective states. In addition, the chairmen of the states’ Councils of Chiefs should be recognised by the constitution as members of the Council of State as it has been in all the Nigerian constitutions, except 1999,” the monarchs stated.

Responding to their requests, the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Constitution Review Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, told the traditional rulers that their requests were not too much to ask, urging them to lobby lawmakers at the national and state legislatures, who are their subjects, for their requests to sail through.

He stated that there’s a need to deepen partnership as the government is better able to fulfill its primary obligation of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, especially at the grassroots with the collaboration of the traditional rulers.

Omo-Agege assured them that the review will be open, impartial, inclusive and transparent in order to afford all Nigerians the opportunity to contribute to the process.

He said: ”Our experience in recent years inclines us more to the fact that our country’s path to greatness lies in the ability to maintain a fusion between democratic institutions and the traditional institution.

In the days ahead, the committee will be holding a national public hearing, followed by the zonal public hearings and invitations will be extended to Your Royal Majesties, Highnesses to attend and make inputs at these hearings. Surely, and without a doubt, the success of the process will rest on your beneficent support and partnership.”