HRH Eze Philip Ajomiwe, the chairman of Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers, has asked the Southeast Governors’ Forum to initiate laws that would ban the movement of cows in the zone.

Eze Ajomiwe, who is also the traditional ruler of Oriendu autonomous community, Umuahia North, Abia State, argued that if there was no legislation giving legal backing to the prohibition, the pronouncement might after all be an “empty talk”.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, the monarch maintained that the prohibition of cows and herdsmen from moving from one community to the other in the Southeast would protect the farms and make the zone to produce enough food from next year.

He tasked the governors to go extra mile to ensure that Houses of Assembly across the region not only legislate against the movement, but ensured the implementation of the decision, pointing out that the governors should be bold to follow the footsteps of states like Benue and Ekiti.

The traditional ruler decried the destruction of farm crops by Fulani herdsmen across the states, revealing that his own farm crops were recently ravaged by cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen.

The monarch also criticized the proposed Water Ways Bill in the National Assembly and urged lawmakers, particularly those from the Southeast, South-South and Southwest not be allow it to allow the bill to see the light of the day.