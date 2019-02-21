



A top Yoruba monarch, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, yesterday, condemned moves in some quarters to drag the military into the murky waters of politics, saying the armed forces as an institution is far above the nation’s ethno-political and religious ills.

The monarch, who is the Olowu of Owu-Kuta Kingdom of Osun State, spoke at a world press conference held in Lagos titled ‘While politicians think about next election, royal fathers think about secured and safe country’.

He, however, hailed the successes of the military in tackling insurgency and armed banditry, saying there was need for improved budgetary allocation to the defence sector.

According to him, this would bring about accelerated equipping of the Nigerian military to confront the challenges of modern, urban and conventional warfare.

The monarch said he felt gratified that of all the reasons adduced for the postponement of the election by the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the armed forces were never accused of bias in the discharge of their duties.