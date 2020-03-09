<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Worried by the spate of killings linked to Fulani Herdsmen in Nigeria, a royal father in Abia State, HRH Eze Cyril Ogbenna has urged Nigerians to speak out against the atrocities of these Herdsmen by letting some strategic international institutions and nations to know about them.

According to him, it is high time nations like the United States, Canada, France, Israel and European Union knew about the killings, raping and burning of people’s houses by Herdsmen as well as the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government over the atrocities.

The monarch who spoke in Umuahia in an interview emphatically pointed out that all is not well with Nigeria, adding “we cannot claim that Nigeria is peaceful when people are mown, houses and properties are destroyed on daily basis”.

Eze Ogbenna who is the traditional ruler of Uzi-Amizi Autonomous Community, Olokoro in Umuahia South L.G.A of Abia state wondered why some people in position of authority surreptitiously support killer Herdsmen, stressing that the terrorist group, Boko Haram has now metamorphosed as bandits.

His words, “With all we read and see in the internet, we do not know what the truth is again. What is our date? Where are we heading to? We have a porous border though we said it is closed. Boko Haram and herdsmen invade our territory. Most of the videos posted online show our soldiers being slaughtered by the Boko Haram. It is alarming!





“Can’t we cage them? Are they all that invincible? Nigeria leadership should help the soldiers win the war against terrorism and man’s inhumanity to man”.

The monarch therefore called for a reversal of Visa on arrival policy, pointing out that free inter-country movement which was given a nod by the presidency should be discountenanced forthwith.

He argued that President Muhammadu Buhari should be seen to be serious in prosecuting the war against insurgents and maintained that if the President does not rescind the policy, it might be perceived as an extension of Jihad war against Nigerians.

Similarly, President General Ahuwa Oboro Autonomous Community, Ikwuano LGA of the state, Engr James Nnadozie Uchegbuo also tasked Buhari’s government not to be discriminatory in fighting the war.

He explained that the issue of opening borders for inter-country movement appears very suspicious on the side of government, saying that when one considers it and weighs it on a balance, the government could be said to be unserious in the war.

“Allowing those people, mostly Muslims to enter our country without visa, is like an extension of Jihad war. Does President Buhari want to create problem before he leaves? It is unacceptable”, he warned.