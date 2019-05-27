<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has assured that the traditional institution was doing everything humanly possible to stem the tide of almajiri streets begging in the state.

Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu was speaking weekend while receiving a body of students of higher institutions under the aegis ‘Almajiri Project’ saddled with the responsibility of educating the public on the negative impact of streets begging by the almajiris.

The emir implored upon the Almajiri project to embark on enlightenment campaign across the twenty local government areas of the state to educate the society on the menace of almajiri street begging.

He commended the Almajiri Project by taking the bull by the horn on this noble course with a view to cleaning the society of social vices emanating from almajiranci, and urged other philanthropic organizations and individuals alike to join the crude of putting a halt to street begging.

The students body of the National Almajiri Project, Bauchi State chapter that comprised male and female, weekend peacefully demonstrated on some major streets in Bauchi metropolis to mark the May 25, 2019 Almajiri Child Rights Day.

Some of the streets barricaded by the Almajiri project members included Kobi, Emir’s Drive and Wunti where they carried placards with the inscriptions such as ‘A child Deserves Better Education’, ‘Almajiri can attain any higher position in the society’, among others.

Speaking during the occasion, the organizing secretary of the project, Abubakar Salisu said the body in Bauchi LGA alone has over 400 members, as it has hundreds of other members across the 19 other LGAs of the state.

He explained that almajiri was a child who leaves his domicile in search of knowledge elsewhere, but not to engage in other clandestine activities such as street begging that causes social nuisance to the society.

Salisu stated that the project is not against child search for knowledge, but such has to be done with decorum in such way that should not negate the concept of almajiranci or subject a child to social vices.

He, therefore, stressed the need for parents to take full responsibility of their wards while in search of knowledge, but not allow them become social miscreants in the society in trying to make ends meet.