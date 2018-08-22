The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Telu I, has called on Nigerians to support the federal government in its war against corruption.

Speaking with newsmen after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer in Iwo yesterday, the monarch stressed the need to stop acts capable of destroying the country, adding that the country can be great again when its resources are well utilised for the development of the country.

According to him, corruption has destroyed all sectors of the country, adding that there is the need for Nigerians to stop the criminal act for the country to move forward.

“Nigerians should stop corruption and there should be no corruption anywhere,” he said.

The monarch however called on the government to stop prosecution of perceived corrupt people; arguing that it would only delay the country’s growth and development.

“Government should stop persecution of perceived corrupt officials to avoid delays towards developing and moving the country forward,” he said.

Harping on the 2019 general elections, he urged Nigerians to participate effectively in the electoral processes.

While noting that Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) was crucial to the electoral process, he urged people to collect their cards.

He added that Nigerians have crucial role to play in ensuring that credible people were elected during the election.

On Sallah, he charged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and tolerance.

He argued that Nigerians should be able to live and transact legal businesses in any part of the country.

In the Durbar like Sallah celebration which was watched by sons and daughters of the ancient town, he enjoined them to coexist peacefully and love themselves.