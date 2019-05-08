<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A tradition ruler, Olokeodan of Oke Oran town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Rotimi Fagbenro, has raised the alarm over the listing of a non-existing project as completed in the town by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Centre, Abuja.

The monarch raised the alarm, yesterday, when he briefed newsmen over the issue at his palace in Oke Odan.

He said the inclusion of a completed police station project in Oke Odan as part of the SDGs projects facilitated by the senator representing Ogun West, Gbolahan Dada, came to him and people of the town as a rude shock.

He said he had championed the calls for a modern and bigger police station for the town to beef up security as a result of its proximity to the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

The traditional ruler said all his efforts to ensure the project was given consideration by relevant authorities proved abortive until Dada was able to include it in last year’s budget of the Federal Government.

He added that an expanse plot of land had since been cleared for the construction of the police station and mini barracks.

Oba Fagbenro, however, said he was bewildered to learn that it was posted on the WhatsApp message of the senator that the police station had been facilitated and even inaugurated in Oke Odan, courtesy the SDGs Centre.

The Olokeodan said when he contacted the senator on the issue, he (senator) said he was unaware that such project was carried out by SDGs Centre in the town.

“When I became the Olokeodan 14 years ago, one of the things I thought we needed was a bigger police station and I wrote several letters to relevant authorities, but nothing came out.

“But when Senator Dada became our senator, I and some chiefs of the town went to him in Ota to table our request. I personally went to him in Abuja and impressed the importance of the project on him. Eventually, he was able to include the project in the budget of the Federal Government, to be facilitated by the Sustainable Development Goals Centre, Abuja.

“We were, however, shocked when we learnt that on the WhatsApp message of Senator Dada, that a police station had already been facilitated at the cost of N8 million for our town by the SGDs Centre. And when Senator Dada was contacted, he said he was unaware of such development, noting as far as he was concerned, SDGs Centre had not awarded any contact to that effect,” the monarch said.