The Olu of Ibasa-Ajegunle in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Adekunle Alao, has denied the allegation of being a land grabber levelled against him by some landlords in the Magboro and Ibafo communities.

The monarch, who spoke to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday, expressed shock over the accusation that he and other members of the Shomolu Okuseinde family were engaged in land grabbing in the areas.

Alao advised the Magboro/Arepo Community Development Council to desist from raising what he called a fake alarm to get public sympathy under the guise of being attacked by land grabbers hired by the Somolu Okuseinde family.

He described the allegation as a big embarrassment to the family, which he described as law-abiding and would not engage in illegal ejection of landlords from their homes in the Magboro and Ibafo communities.

Scores of landlords and residents of Magboro and Ibafo had last week Tuesday staged a protest to the Government House as well as the state House of Assembly in Abeokuta over alleged threats by land grabbers to claim about 500 properties in the two communities.

The protesters described as phony a court judgment reportedly obtained by the Shomolu Okuseinde family to forcefully eject them from their homes.

The monarch explained that the family had secured a Supreme Court judgment on the land spanning over 89,944 hectares in the Ibasa-Ajegunle community of the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

He said the Supreme Court had in suit No. SC.2018/2004 upheld the judgment of the lower courts and as such, conferred ownership of the land on his family against the Adejonlu Abinu family, from whom the agitating landlords purchased their respective plots of land.

He stressed that the Supreme Court had on May 23, 2019, issued a warrant of possession to the Shomolu Okuseinde family after 31 years of litigation on the disputed land.