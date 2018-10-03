



Mr Bulus Wakili, the Chief of Zhiko Community (Esu Zhiko) in Bwari Area Council, has appealed to the council and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to provide functional healthcare facility to save lives of women and children in the area.

Wakili made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Tuesday at Zhiko, Abuja.

He said that lack of functional healthcare centre had exposed his people especially women to untold hardship and avoidable deaths.

He explained that women in the community were often conveyed on motorcycles to cover about 20 kilometres to Bwari town to attend antenatal and child deliveries.

The monarch recalled that a woman lost her life recently in the community when she was on labour and could not access health centre on time.

He stated that the road to the community was so bad that no taxi or any commercial vehicle ply the route.

According to him, the road is not passable by cars during rainy season and that makes it difficult for his people to access healthcare.

“I am appealing to the Chairman of Bwari Area Council and FCT Minister to intervene and provide us with befitting health centre and other social amenities.

“You need to see a place they call Primary Health Care Centre in this community like “Juju House”, no health workers there apart from one woman who often comes around.

“A community of about 4,000 persons needs social amenities like potable water, health care centre and good school but we are lacking all these,” he said.

The traditional ruler lamented that politicians would come around to campaign and make promises but had never come back to address the problems of the community.