The Onirun of Oke-Irun in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Isaac Adetoyi Adetulurese, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in providing a solution to the menace of the killings across the country by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking with reporters in Osogbo, the monarch said Mr. President should inaugurate a panel with a core mandate of proferring a lasting solution to the “senseless killings of innocent Nigerians and destruction of farm lands and other valuable property in many parts of the country.“

Oba Adetulurese, who said he suspected the menace was the handiwork of enemies of Buhari and Nigeria, further advised that the panel must comprise of patriotic and accomplished Nigerians with distinguished careers in the military, police and public service.

According to him, the killings have been allowed to drag for far too long that it is now causing disaffection among Nigerians and instigating feelings of distrust that can damage the national peace and unity.

The traditional ruler said if President Buhari fails to act fast the nation may suffer dire consequences which had never been exprienced since the nation’s independence.

He said: “People tend to worry and ask that where do the herdsmen get the sophisticated weapons they use to unleash terror on the innocent Nigerians. But I suspect that retired military men may be the smokescreen and sponsors of this national disaster. The Federal Government must not give us the impression that some Nigerians are bigger than this nation.

“Let those behind this dastardly act be fished out and brought to justice. The primary focus of the government is protection of lives and property but now how do we account for a situation where citizens don’t feel safe in their homesteads and farmlands. This nation may soon face a colossal economic disaster if the killings of farmers and destructions of their farms continue. When farmers can not go to farm how do we expect to have food security.”