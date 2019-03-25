<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, has commended the staff of the agency for living up to expectation in its 25 years of existence.

Adeyeye made the commendation at a news conference to commemorate the agency’s 25th anniversary on Monday in Abuja.

“Celebrating 25 years of existence is huge and it comes with challenges, but it is the success that informs the celebration.

“NAFDAC has had great successes; it is the biggest regulatory agency in Africa, and pioneer DGs like Prof. Osunde and Prof. Akunyili, laid a solid foundation upon which we are now building.

“It is time to celebrate, but it is also time to look back and take stock to learn from past mistakes,” she said.

The Director-General said that the agency under her watch had recorded immense progress and was determined to further consolidate on the achievements.

“Prof. Akunyili did so much to ensure that substandard and falsified medicines were not allowed in Nigeria, and we have continued on that path, while also making some improvements.

“When I came in 2017, I met a debt of N3 billion, but we were able to pay back the debt by the end of November 2018.

“We also inherited a backlog of 6,000 unprocessed applications which we cleared within two months,” she said.