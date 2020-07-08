



The Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, has resumed as the acting chairman of the agency.

Until his assumption, Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, was the second most senior official at the agency.

It was gathered that there was a push from some quarters in government for the Secretary of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, to be appointed as acting chairman pending the completion of the ongoing probe of the former acting chairman Ibrahim Magu or the appointment of a new helmsman.





However, the move met with stiff opposition and couldn’t succeed because Olukoyede is a civilian.

There were also reports on Wednesday afternoon that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, had been pencilled in as the new chairman of the agency.