Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to do all possible to preserve the nation’s maturing democracy and defend the rule of law.

Mohammed gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He was speaking with NAN on the family’s plan to commemorate the death of their patriarch, nine years after his demise.

NAN reports that Gani Fawehinmi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who stood against injustice in his days, died on September 5, 2009 at 71.

Gani, who also delved into politics, was in and out of prison for standing against injustice, especially during the military era, and offered free legal services in many cases to defend the poor and oppressed.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of the June 12 celebration this year, conferred a post-humus Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award on the late Fawehinmi.

The son of the late fiery lawyer told NAN that democracy guaranteed freedoms and good governance, and urged Nigerians to shun acts that could truncate it.

He said his father was a firm believer in democracy as the best form of government, hence his many struggles to strengthen democratic structures.

According to him, the late Fawehinmi also did a lot to defend the rights of Nigerians, especially the less privileged.

Mohammed said that but for death, his late father would have done much more to strengthen democracy.

He said: “We should all do our bits to defend democracy and rule of law. It is the responsibility of everyone.

“My father was a believer of democracy who championed many democratic causes, including confronting the military.

“He would have done more to promote democracy and rule of law if not for death.

“We should all learn from his life and times and do our best to strengthen democratic structures.”

Mohammed urged leaders to put the people first and render diligent service to the people.

He said many of the nation’s challenges would be addressed if leaders delivered impactful governance.

Mohammed condemned the practice of vote buying in elections, saying it showed desperation on the part of politicians.

He urged the electorate not to conspire with politicians to undermine democracy but to vote according to their conscience.

On the commemoration of the death of their patriarch, Mohammed said the family marked it low-key in Ondo, their hometown.

He, however, said there were plans to organise a symposium and other programmes to honour the late lawyer.

He said: “Today marks another death anniversary of my father; what we have done in Ondo today is simply to hold prayers for him.

“We did not hold any programme in Lagos because people are busy and all of that, but we are working on a symposium and a musical concert to honour him.

“The concert holds on September 13, but we are yet to fix a date for the symposium. But we shall definitely organise it to remember our great father.”