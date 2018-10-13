



Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, says that Nigeria must have an independent electoral empire to achieve a credible election in the country.

Abubakar said this on Friday in Asaba, during the executive session at the ongoing 14th All Nigerians Editors Conference, with the theme, “Credible Election, Sustainable Democracy and the Nigeria Media.”

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Media Strategy, Malam Mohammed Ali, said unless the nation had an independent electoral umpire, she would not get it right in the conduct of elections.

“If INEC does not maintain its status as an independent umpire, its chances of conducting credible elections are very slim,’’ he said.

He commended the media for the role they played in the coverage of elections in the country, and urged them to continue to be objective in their reportage.

On some of his achievements as governor since 2015, he noted that his administration was able to sustain peace in spite of the insurgency in the North-East.

“Sustainable peace has been one of our greatest achievement since 2015 and this has attracted so many investment to the state,’’ he said.

ALso, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, stressed the need for politicians to re-examine themselves in order to achieve credible elections.

Obaseki said politicians could not be talking of credible elections without re-examining themselves.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, said election was not supposed to be an event, but a process.

“If we must have a good electoral process, we must abide by the principles of politics,’’ he said.

Obaseki said to achieve a credible electoral process, politicians, and the electorates must abide by the rules.

Also, Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, also said the future of Nigeria depended on quality leadership.