



Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has backed the conditions set by the Federal Government for states to access the Paris club refund, saying some of his colleagues ought to justify the previous allocations to merit more.

According to the governor, there was no wisdom in owing workers’ salaries when the initial refunds was meant to address such challenges.

“The federal government was right in placing those conditions, it is unnecessary when you are getting such huge amount of money and there are things of owing workers salary, that issue must be addressed and if a state does not meet that the federal government will be right to hold on to the funds until they get commitment of all states to meet this basic responsibility,” he stated.

Asked if the national minimum wage and controversies associated with it was tabled at the NEC meeting, Abubakar said states have not taken a consensus decision yet as against comments credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige that states settled for N20,700.

He said the process at arriving at a consensus benchmark for wages was still ongoing and their decision will be relayed to the committee soonest.

“Unfortunately that was not discussed at the National Economic Council meeting, secondly governors are part and parcel of the negotiation, the governors have not taken a decision either way because it’s a negotiating process and it’s still ongoing, we are represented by six governors in the committee, it’s a work in progress and am sure we will get to the promised land,” he stated.

Similarly, Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, alleged that terrorism in the North East was still militating against achieving a polio free certification by the global health community.

He however noted that the country has remained polio free in the past two years, a feat that was made possible through commitment by various stakeholders to stamp out the scourge.