The Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied that it suspended the director-general, Mallam Is’haq Modibbo, was suspended as reported by an online.

The Board said It is fake news that should be disregarded by the public.

An online version of a newspaper had reported that the Board of NBC suspended the DG, but in a swift reaction by Barrister Salihu Bandele Aluko, a board member, who signed a statement on behalf of the chairman of the board, Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, Kawu was not suspended and remains the DG of the NBC.

The statement made available to this medium reads: “The Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is shocked that a reputable newspaper like The Sun, would carry an unfounded, mischievous and irresponsible story that the board has suspended the DG of the NBC, Mal. Is’haq Modibbo Kawu. The mischievous story adduced reason for the purported ‘suspension’ to a non-existent ‘digital switch over crisis’, The board of the commission, headed by Alhaji Ikra Aliyu

Bilibis, held its quarterly meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, this week and it neither at any point discuss nor contemplate a so-called ‘suspension’ of the DG, Modibbo Kawu, who also actively participated in the meeting.

“We are sad that the report would quote an unnamed source for such a story when the reporter could have reached the chairman to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the deliberately mischievous and unprofessional report. We are insisting that The Sun remove the story immediately and offer apologies to the Board of the National Broadcasting Commission.”