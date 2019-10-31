<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the first Military Governor of the state, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, who died on Wednesday, as an essential Nigerian statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.

Tinubu also described him a man of high integrity who served Lagos with dedication and determination.

Brigadier-General Johnson died at 83.

In a condolence statement on Thursday issued by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson who died on Wednesday at 83 was an important national statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.

“First military Governor of Lagos, Johnson embodied the true spirit of Lagos. He served Lagos with dedication and determination. He contributed immensely to the state, developing the civil service. His tenure in Lagos also witnessed the building of major infrastructure in the state.

“He was always available to advise and extend a helping hand to successive regimes in Lagos and particularly to me during my time as governor.

“Johnson made laudable contributions to the unity of the country as one of those who fought for Nigeria’s indivisibility. A committed nationalist, he laid the foundation for the development of the Federal Capital Territory as the first administrator of the former Federal Territory of Lagos in 1966.

“He was a man of high integrity. Johnson was one of the two state Governors (along with Brigadier-General Oluwole Rotimi) who was given a clean bill by the three-man panel commissioned to investigate the various allegations of corruption among the state governors who served under General Gowon.

“Nigeria will miss him; Lagos will miss him. We will all miss him. I commiserate with his wife, children and other family members. My condolences also go to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state government over the transition.

“We thank God Brigadier Johnson lived to an advanced age and left behind good children and significant legacies. May his soul rest in peace.”