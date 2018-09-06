The headless body of a mobile police officer has been found around New Township Stadium along Zaria road, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The body was found on Saturday but confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The state police public relations officer, Tyopev Terna, confirmed that the headless body of a sergeant attached to Sector 1 of Operation Safe Heaven was found.

“A captain in the army, Joel Olanrewaju, reported at the Laranto Police Division, that headless body of one sergeant Unana Ishaya, from Mopo 56 attached to STF sector 1, Zaria Road was found.

“That the sergeant left the base on the 1st of September in the evening to go and buy suya (roasted meat) and did not return. The corpse has been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

It was learnt that there was panic around the area following the discovery as police officers combed the area in search of the culprits.

An official at the Farar Gada Market, close to the scene of the incident, also confirmed the discovery.

“The deceased was attached to sector 1 of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce responsible for restoring peace in the state and the sector is based inside the township stadium. The corpse of the policeman was found behind it (stadium),” he said.

Although the police did not provide much details, residents say the murder may have been perpetrated by suspected cultists.

Governor Solomon Lalong recently vowed to help strengthen the criminal justice system to ensure that crime is nipped in the bud in the state which has been crippled by violence and crimes in recent months.