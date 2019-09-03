A mob of angry looters has invaded Shoprite in Lekki, Lagos, to retaliate the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
Nigerians in South Africa have been attacked with their buildings and businesses burnt by a mob of South Africans, alleging they were taking over their jobs and country.
Though they were resisted by policemen at the outlet, they eventually gained access and started throwing away items on the stands.
