A mob of angry looters has invaded Shoprite in Lekki, Lagos, to retaliate the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigerians in South Africa have been attacked with their buildings and businesses burnt by a mob of South Africans, alleging they were taking over their jobs and country.

Though they were resisted by policemen at the outlet, they eventually gained access and started throwing away items on the stands.

View this post on Instagram

REPORTING LIVE FROM Tunde Ednut TV: This is current situation at Shoprite, Lekki.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories