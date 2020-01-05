<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was a violent protest in the ancient town of Akesan in Oyo State as a popular market went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday.

Wares worth several millions of naira were said to have been destroyed in the fire.

Akesan market is famous for sale of wide range of food items, local artifacts, clothing materials, household utensils and more.

Although the immediate cause of the fire had yet to be confirmed, eyewitnesses said that the inferno started around 12:30am.

Some people, however, attributed the incident to electric spark.

The Fire Station in Oyo is only few meters to the market.

The people of the town reportedly went wild with rage when the official on duty told them that they could not do anything to quell the fire because there was no water in their fire truck.

The enraged mob reportedly set up the truck and other property at the Fire station on fire in protest.

As of the time of filing this report, fire fighters from Ibadan, the state capital, had arrived at the scene with a backup from Ogbomoso to battle the inferno.