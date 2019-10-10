<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A yet-to-be-identified young lady on Thursday escaped lynching by an irate mob over alleged snatching of the manhood of three men in a bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transit scheme at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos State.

Newsmen, who monitored the incident, reports that the young lady escaped death as an irate mob and BRT passengers pounced on her over the allegation.

An eyewitness and passenger in the bus, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the young lady touched him on the bus.

She added that two other men standing close to the first man immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their genitals.

The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident

Speaking to newsmen at the police station, an unidentified police officer, confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the situation.

Newsmen report that the three affected men were taken to an undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims.