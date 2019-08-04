<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The military has refuted claims that the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) killed 40 soldiers in an attack on Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJFT) troops at Baga, Borno State.

It described the alleged Monday killing reported by the media as completely unfounded and being sponsored by purveyors of fake news.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon by spokesman for the MNJTF Timothy Antigha, a Colonel, there was a desperate attempt by certain individuals to promote falsehood, adding that the story was “completely unfounded.”

He said the July 29 face-off between the troops and ISWAP left the terrorists bloodied as 10 of their members including four suicide bombers were killed.

Antigha said ISWAP also lost equipment during the encounter, wondering why news reflecting “much more than the opposite was being circulated.”

“The public is therefore alerted and advised not to be misled by purveyors of fake news. ISWAP and their collaborators are down and hemorrhaging, hence the desperation to declare victory where no action took place,” he said.