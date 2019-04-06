<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has denied any recent attack on its troops and killing of 18 soldiers in its area of responsibility.

Spokesman of the task force, Col. Timothy Antigha, in a statement on Friday, dismissed claim that 18 soldiers were killed when a faction of Boko Haram-affiliated to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a military formation.

According to Antigha, the reported attack and killing were falsehood being orchestrated by the media arm of ISWAP in its desperate attempt to revamp its parlous and deplorable image.

“It has been widely reported and it is now common knowledge that sustained offensive actions by MNJTF troops and national forces have resulted in over 200 ISWAP personnel casualties and defections as well as numerous equipment seizures and destruction.

“The claim of killing 18 MNJTF personnel in an unnamed location is, therefore, very strange and completely untrue.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to disregard the ISWAP falsehood in its entirety,” Antigha said.

He urged the media to remain vigilant in order to frustrate attempts by terrorists to spread falsehood and propaganda in a bid to disrupt public order, peace and civility.