The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, will on Tuesday launch three separate books to commemorate the 20th anniversary of MKO Abiola’s death and to also mark the 25th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election.

The launch will place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos.

The three books are titled “PENDULUM: The Writings of Dele Momodu Vol I, PENDULUM: The Writings of Dele Momodu Vol II and FIGHTING LIONS.”

The first two books are an expose on his journalistic works over the past three decades.

The third book was authored by Amaize and tells “the untold story of the Dele Momodu presidential campaign” leading to the 1993 election.

The foreword of PENDULUM Vol 1, which was written by Reuben Abati, veteran journalist, tells of the days Momodu was on “exile” in the United Kingdom under the rule of Sani Abacha.

“He had to flee Nigeria in 1996, when the rumours and charges became insistent that he was one of the brains behind Radio Freedom International (later Radio Kudirat), the pro-democracy, underground radio which continues to challenge the annulment of the Presidential elections of June 12 1993, and the detention of its undeclared winner, Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola,” an excerpt read.

Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence, Damola Aderemi, grandson of late Ooni of Ife and Doyinsola Abiola, wife to the late Abiola also contributed to the writing of the remaining two books.

Top media personalities who will review the books are Olusegun Adeniyi (PENDULUM Vol I), Simon Kolawole, publisher of TheCable (PENDULUM Vol 2) and Ijeoma Nwogwugwu (FIGHTING LIONS).