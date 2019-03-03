



The National President of Miyetti Allah Associations of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammed Kiruwa Ardon-Zuru, has warned Fulani people across the country, especially those that were attacked in their communities by unknown assailants, against launching reprisal attacks.

He said that agenda of those behind the killings of Fulani people was to ensure that the country is engulfed in crisis, as other tribes in the country avenge the murders of their kinsmen.

Ardo-Zuru, who stated this in Birnin-Kebbi while addressing newsmen, said “as a leader, we don’t want our people to retaliate, avenge murders of their people. We realised that those who are attacking Fulanis in Kaduna, Taraba and Benue states are carrying out these attacks to destabilize these states and Nigeria.”

He charged security agencies to retrieve illegal arms and ammunitions in the possession of people in the flash point states, as well as prosecute those behind the killing of innocent citizens.

Ardo-Zuru, who expressed the association’s readiness to cooperate with security agencies and other groups, condemned agitation in some quarters that certain tribes should stand firm and defend themselves.

Speaking on prison decongestion, the Miyetti Allah leader said that his association would collaborate with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice across the states to free innocent Fulani inmates languishing in prisons, and to hasten prosecution of others who are suspected criminals.