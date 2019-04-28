<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Bauchi state chapter, has called on Security Agencies and Government to tackled the activities of an outlawed group that randomly kills it’s members across the State.

Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed, MACBAN secretary, in the state made the call at the funeral of two of the latest victims of the extra-judicial killing in Bauchi on Sunday, urged the security agencies and the government to act fast and protect the people in the state.

He warned that, if the activities of the group is not tackled, it will get out of hand and will pose a great security threat in the state.

“If they are attacking people in the rural areas and they are not stopped, they may start attacking people in urban areas,”he warned.

He raised an alarm over continued killing of Fulanis allegedly by a group carrying out extra-judicial killings in the state.

He said the group are popularly known as Yan Ba Beli which are being accused of allegedly apprehending and killing of persons across the state.

He said that, about 10 members of their association gave been killed at various locations within the last two weeks‎.

Ahmed disclosed that, the latest victims were the former chairman, Miyetti Allah Bauchi local government, Jafaru Shanka‎ and Musa Mokawu both residents of Yolan Bayara, a community few kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

The MACBAN Secretary informed that, the two people were allegedly abducted at the Palace of Yakubu Yola, the village Head after they were invited for a meeting.

He, however, said that their corpses were later recovered in the bush with gunshot ‎and Machete wounds.

According to him, the killings had been going on unabated in the state as two people were recently killed in Toro, two others in Ganjuwa‎ while another was also abducted at Durum Market and later killed elsewhere and two other persons were also allegedly killed in Ningi local government area of the state.

He lamented that, despite the reports of atrocities being perpetrated by members of the group, no concrete action is being taken to bring their activities to an end.

According to him, members of the group operate as if there is no law as they came on Motorcycles to Markets and apprehend their victims which they later kill.

He said that, they ride in twos or threes on about 100 or 200 Motorcycles invade communities, abduct and kill people in broad daylight without any hindrance.

Ahmed expressed the desire of the Miyyeti Allah to cooperate with government and security agencies to maintain peace.

“We are not in support of the call that communities should take laws into their hands, in the name of defending themselves.

“Those behind recent killings are only out to provoke other sections so they can destabilise the state,” he said.

”Our members have been killed across the state, but as leaders, we cannot allow them to avenge.

DSP Kamal Datti who is the state Police command spokesman said that he is not aware of the incidence.

Datti said there are reported cases of the activities of the Yan Ba Beli group and the police had been making ‎arrests and many have been taken to Court for prosecution.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The two victims killed were later buried at Bayara Muslim Cemetery after a funeral prayer.