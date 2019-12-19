<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has been charged to unite all arms of youth organisations with the view to achieving its objectives.

Miyetti Allah Wallidira, Fulani Initiative for Peace and Orientation, and Global Peace Initiative amongst others made the call in separate remarks when they paid a courtesy visit on newly inaugurated leadership of NYCN led by Mr Solomon Adodo.

Alhaji Yusuf Musa Ardo, National Chairman, Miyetti Allah Wallidira, Fulani Initiative for Peace and Orientation said the call was necessary to galvanise support for the new leadership and to help it reclaim the lost glory of the NYCN.

Ardo expressed confidence in the ability of the new NYCN president to deliver on his mandate having championed the cause of Nigerian youths through his organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative.

“When it is well with the youth, it is well with the entire country as the youth are the fulcrum on which development thrives.

“To this end, we are excited that the umbrella youth organisation is today headed by someone who is not only vibrant but has the capacity to mobilise youths for productive ventures as demonstrated over the time,” Ardo said.

Director of Global Peace Initiative, Mr Badamasi Sadiq Ibrahim was also quoted as saying that Adodo would reinvigorate the NYCN which had been threatened by crises in the past.

“The new President of the Youth Council, Comrade Adodo has the requisite character and competence to provide the leadership that has been missing amongst the youths in this country,” Ibrahim noted.

Also speaking, a youth mobiliser, Mr Igwe Martins stressed that the emergence of the new leadership would ensure youths participation in President Buhari’s fight against corruption and insurgency.

“Youth activities in the country for many years had been attacked by virus that threatened the foundation of youth existence.

“Kidnapping, Insurgence and indeed other vices can only be successfully fought if youths are properly situated in the scheme of things,” Martins said.

Responding, the new President of NYCN, Mr Solomon Adodo assured that his focal point would be to harness the potentials of the Nigerian youth towards national development.

He said that the visit was a pointer that they have interest of the youths at heart.

“Let me use this opportunity to re-echo my view during my inaugural speech that the focal point of our administration is to harness the potentials of the Nigerian youth towards national development.

“This, we will do by consulting wildly with the youths wherever they are; from the armlets, villages and towns in the north, east, south and west.

“Ours will not be about dinning in government houses but to reach out to identify all vistas of youth potentials and harness accordingly,” Adodo added.