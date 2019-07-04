<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has stated it will not comment yet on suspension of the RUGA settlement policy by the federal government.

The federal government on Wednesday suspended plans to have settlements across the country for herdsmen following outcries against the policy.

But Miyetti Allah National Secretary, Alhaji Othman Baba Ngelzarma, told newsmen that the association will meet and review its position on the suspension before making a public comment.

According to him: “I cannot give you and comment now on the decision concerning the suspension of the Ruga programme by the Federal Government because I don’t have any details yet.

“Apart from that we have to meet as an association and study the decision and review it properly before we will issue a statement to the consumption of the general public.

“I cannot say anything for now but maybe the decision of the Federal Government is as a result of complaints from different parts of the country.

“I don’t know yet because the details are still scanty to me and our association to take a stand on the issue as it has turned out.”

Ngelzarma, before announcement of the suspension, had stated the policy was misunderstood by most Nigerians.

Ngelzarma, who led the local chapter of the association on a courtesy call to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, also explained the programme was not meant to be forced on any state that does not intend to establish it but for those states that will be interested.