The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reacted to the killing of Saidu Kolaku, the zonal vice-chairman of the body.

It was earlier reported that Kolaku was shot dead on Saturday after unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa Local Government, Adamawa State.

His death was confirmed by the police spokesman in the Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje in a statement.

The statement read: “Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood. ”

But reacting, the Public Relations Officer of Miyetti Allah in the State, Muhammad Buba expressed sadness over the death of Kolaku.

Buba in a statement on Sunday described the killing of Kolaku as a possible reprisal attack to avenge the role he played in tackling criminality especially kidnapping and cattle rustling in the State.

Buba added that the deceased’s fight against criminal practices in the state earned him an honorary award from the Nigeria police.

The terse statement reads: ‘’Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17th July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state.

“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state.”