The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has highlighted reasons the President of Meyetti Allah Kautal Hore must be arrested and prosecuted.

Ortom disclosed that the association’s president allegedly threatened states like Benue for rejecting the establishment of the Rural Grazing Area, RUGA, hence the need for his arrest.

The governor stated this when he received Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka at the Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He vowed to file a formal complaint to the security agencies, petition the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Presidency to ensure the arrest of the association’s president.

Ortom said: “He should be arrested because there is no hate speech more than the one he was saying and was given wide publicity that governors who do not embrace cattle colony and RUGA will not know peace.

“We have seen it before and why should we allow a person like this to go scot-free in impunity? If we want to live as a country, this should not be allowed … this is the way to go.

“I have challenged Nigerians, the Federal Government, state, and all Nigerians that if the prohibition of open grazing in Benue State law of 2017; if you have any order policy that can restore peace for farmers and herdsmen in this country or in Benue State, please bring it on the table.

“We are willing to go back to our people and say there is a better option, but the option cannot be RUGA, cattle colony, and open grazing.

“It cannot be those ones; they are not there because they will not solve the problem, they will create more problems.”