Leadership of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bauchi State Chapter has expressed dismay over the ugly development of incessant clashes between herders and farmers that has claimed many innocent lives.

The newly elected leadership of MACBAN in the state said that the dispute between farmers and Fulani herdsmen has brought a setback to the socio-economic development of the state and the country at large.

State Chairman of MACBAN, Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed said that “The challenges facing Fulani herdsmen in the state include lack of cattle colonies, grazing reserves and lack of government intervention in the provision of veterinary services. These are our challenges and we want the government to address these issues so that peace can be restored in our state and country”





“This is the area we are calling for the support of stakeholders in the country to bring to the front burner of national issues these challenges of Fulani herdsmen so that both state and federal government can look into these issues and bring a lasting solution to them”, he further said

While soliciting for the support of his members, the Chairman promised to carry everyone along in his leadership for the betterment of the association and vowed to work with stakeholders in the country to bring to an end the incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Some members of the association who spoke during the ceremony expressed confidence that their long term challenges will be addressed with the coming on board of the new leadership.