The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has dissociated itself from threat by one Garus Gololo, its member in Makurdi who asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign or be forced out in an interview he granted to Punch Newspaper.

Baba Uthman Ngelzarma, National Secretary, MACBAN described the statement as un unfortunate in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

The statement reads in part: “I will categorically state that Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association.

“Miyetti Allah is a non partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges. I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement.

“This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety. We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly.

“We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf. Thank You and God bless you all.”